Yamunanagar: Girl student run over by roadways bus, 5 injured

Chandigarh: A college girl student died and five others were injured in a tragic accident at the Partap Nagar bus stand in Yamunanagar on Thursday after they fell while attempting to board an overcrowded Haryana Roadways bus and were run over by its rear wheels.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini approved an immediate relief of Rs 2.50 lakh for the family of the deceased. The government has also sanctioned Rs 50,000 each for the injured students, along with free treatment and full reimbursement of medical expenses. All five injured are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals, and the conditions of two are said to be critical.

According to police, the incident occurred when several students tried to board the Delhi-bound bus arriving from Paonta Sahib. In the rush, some lost their balance and fell on the road. The bus driver has since been arrested, and police are probing the sequence of events leading to the mishap.

Calling the incident “extremely unfortunate,” CM Saini expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured that the government would extend all necessary support. He said all Haryana State Transport buses are insured, ensuring passenger coverage in cases of unforeseen incidents, and directed officials to expedite the insurance-related formalities.

Saini also instructed the district administration to ensure proper medical care for the injured and maintain constant monitoring of their condition. He urged students and the public to avoid boarding or alighting from moving buses and to prioritise safety while travelling.

Transport minister Anil Vij announced a formal inquiry into the accident and said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible. Senior transport department officers have been asked to examine all possible causes of the incident, including potential technical faults or driver negligence. Vij reiterated that accountability will be fixed and action will follow against those found guilty.