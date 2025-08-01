Yamuna ‘still polluted’ despite Rs 1,951-crore cleanup effort by govt

New Delhi: Despite the completion of nine major projects worth Rs 1,951 crore under the Namami Gange Programme, the Yamuna River in Delhi remains plagued with serious levels of pollution, according to a response by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Water quality data from January to June 2025, monitored by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), shows alarming levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Dissolved Oxygen (DO), and Faecal Coliform (FC), especially in central and southern Delhi.

While water at Palla remains within acceptable limits—DO ranging between 5.4 to 9.8 mg/L and FC under 2,200 MPN/100ml—conditions sharply deteriorate downstream. At Nizamuddin, DO drops to 0.3 mg/L, BOD peaks at 52 mg/L (against the 3 mg/L limit), and FC soars to 7.9 lakh MPN/100ml in June. At Asgarpur, FC hit 1.6 crore MPN/100ml in February.

Delhi generates 3,596 MLD of sewage daily. Of this, 2,955 MLD is treated at 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs), but only 2,014 MLD met compliance norms by June 2025. Fourteen STPs were found non-compliant, and 641 MLD of untreated sewage still flows into the river.

CPCB also inspected 189 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) in Delhi in 2024. Of the 158 operating units, 49 violated discharge norms or lacked valid consent. This led to 40 show-cause notices and 9 closure orders.

The government approved major STP expansions at Kondli, Coronation Pillar, and a 564 MLD WWTP, increasing total treatment capacity to 1,268 MLD. However, impact remains limited.