Yamuna Expressway pile-up: Toll rises to 19

Mathura: The toll in the multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura has risen to 19, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that four of the deceased have been identified, while DNA samples of the remaining victims have been collected and are being matched.

“Nineteen people have lost their lives in the accident. Identification of four victims has been completed and DNA samples of the remaining bodies have been taken,” he said.

Singh said around 90 people were injured in the accident, most of whom have returned home after receiving medical attention. “Only six injured persons are currently in hospitals undergoing treatment,” he added.

The accident occurred on Tuesday when eight buses and two smaller vehicles collided on the expressway, triggering a massive fire. Several bodies were badly charred, making visual identification difficult and necessitating DNA profiling, officials said.

District officials said DNA samples of 12 persons, whose family members are still missing, have been collected and sent for forensic examination. So far, four bodies have been identified, while relatives of three victims are yet to come forward, they said.

The samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and identification will be confirmed after matching them with those provided by claimants.

To prevent such accidents in future, the state government has issued a set of directions, including movement of vehicles in convoys, suspension of traffic when visibility is extremely low and installation of CCTV cameras along the expressway, the DM said.

Singh added that a probe into the incident has been ordered under the supervision of Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Amresh Maurya.