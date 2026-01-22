Yamuna Expressway emerges as a new garment industry hub

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is swiftly implementing a comprehensive strategy to develop the Yamuna Expressway region into an export-oriented industrial hub. As part of this vision, an Apparel Park is being developed across 175 acres in Sector-29 under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). This ambitious project will play a pivotal role in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading centre for the garment industry. The Apparel Park is expected to significantly expand employment opportunities, particularly for women, thereby strengthening their social and economic empowerment. The initiative aligns with the state’s industrial policy and the vision of a self-reliant India, while reinforcing the state government’s ‘Make in UP’ and the Central Government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaigns.

Designed specifically for export-oriented ready-made garment units, the Apparel Park will house nearly 100 production-based units catering to both domestic and international markets. Developed on a cluster-based model, the park will enable industries to benefit from shared infrastructure and common services, enhancing efficiency and productivity. The location of the Apparel Park is strategically significant. With direct connectivity to the Yamuna Expressway and proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport, the project is well-positioned to significantly boost garment exports. Its proximity to the Delhi-NCR region will reduce logistics costs and ensure faster, time-bound deliveries, a crucial advantage for exporters. A state-of-the-art Common Facility Centre (CFC) will form the backbone of the Apparel Park. The CFC will house a design centre, training facilities, unit testing laboratories, and quality control infrastructure. In addition, Research and Development (R&D) support and marketing assistance will be provided to exporting units. This shared infrastructure will allow small and medium enterprises to avoid heavy capital investments in standalone facilities, thereby lowering production costs and improving global competitiveness.

The Apparel Park will also serve as a major engine of employment generation, creating a large number of direct and indirect jobs. Local youth and women will find opportunities across multiple segments, including stitching, design and pattern-making, packaging, quality control, and logistics. The project reflects the Yogi government’s policy focus on transitioning from raw material-based production to value-added manufacturing. By developing the entire textile and garment value chain within the state, the Apparel Park will also generate indirect benefits for farmers, handloom weavers, and small entrepreneurs. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a state with a robust and investor-friendly industrial ecosystem. Once fully operational, the Apparel Park will provide fresh momentum to economic activity in the Yamuna Expressway region and mark a new chapter in the state’s industrial growth.