Yadav family files nominations for Lok Sabha seats across UP

Lucknow: On Tuesday, members of the Yadav family showcased their electoral ambitions by filing nomination papers from various constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Leading the pack was Dimple Yadav, who filed her nomination papers for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by SP chief and her husband Akhilesh Yadav, along with senior party leaders Shivpal Singh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.



The upcoming polls in Mainpuri are scheduled for the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, slated for May 7. Dimple Yadav, who emerged victorious in the Mainpuri by-poll of 2022 after the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, faces competition from BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh and BSP’s Shiv Prasad Yadav in the current electoral race. In other constituencies, scions of the Samajwadi Party, Aditya Yadav and Akshaya Yadav, filed their nomination papers from the Budaun and Firozabad Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Aditya Yadav, succeeding his father Shivpal Yadav on the Budaun seat, made his electoral debut in the presence of former Budaun MP Dharmendra Yadav, SP MLA Ram Khiladi Singh Yadav, and ex-Budaun MP Salim Sherwani.

Meanwhile, Akshay Yadav, former Firozabad MP filed his nomination from the Firozabad seat, accompanied by his father, Ram Gopal Yadav.