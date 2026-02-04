Y Khemchand Singh elected Manipur BJP legislature party leader

New Delhi: Y Khemchand Singh was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the northeastern state with him as chief minister.



Nemcha Kipgen, a woman Kuki leader and former minister, is likely to be the deputy chief minister in the new Manipur government when it is formed, sources said.

A meeting of the legislators of all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance will be held on Tuesday night, where Singh and Kipgen’s names are expected to be endorsed.

Sources said Singh, a former minister, was elected as leader of the Manipur legislature party at a meeting of BJP MLAs held at the party headquarters here.

Except for two BJP MLAs, who are unwell, all other party legislators attended the meeting. Former chief minister N Biren Singh, Assembly speaker Satyabrata Singh, BJP state president A Sharda Devi, the party’s central observer Tarun Chugh and its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, among others, were also present at the meeting.

The legislature party meeting was held days ahead of the expiry of the second spell of the President’s rule on February 12.

Manipur has been under President’s rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member Assembly, which has tenure till 2027, was put on suspended animation after President’s rule was imposed.

Currently, there are 37 BJP MLAs in Manipur. Initially, 32 BJP candidates had won the 2022 Assembly elections. The JD(U) had won six seats, and five of its MLAs later defected to the BJP.

The NPF and NPP are part of the NDA in Manipur.