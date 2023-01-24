XPRESSIONS 22

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, has been instrumental in developing business leaders for the last 35 years. Xpressions Steering Committee (X-Stec), in collaboration with the Student Executive Council, inaugurated Xpressions, the flagship Management and Cultural fest of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar, on 13th January 2023. The festival is decorated as the largest Management – Cultural festival in Eastern India.

The first day started with the inaugural ceremony at the auditorium. Living up to the name of one of the finest B-Schools in India, the college hosts a plethora of business and cultural events, earning zealous participation from reputed institutions and corporate houses from across the country. The Business Events for the day consisted of Model United Nations by the Speak-up committee. MAXIM, the Marketing Association of XIM, Bhubaneswar, organized Maxim Mela, X-SYS, the Systems Association of XIM, Bhubaneswar, organized a gaming event, Xigabytes. Other online business events such as Inquizzitive, Maven, and Trade Wars were organized by various college committees.

The Stage Events for the day included Rap It Up, a rap music battle, Aaghaz, a display of nukkad natak, and Decibelz. A range of campus events was organized by the committees, such as Flight of Fancy, Lensation, Zorbing, Bungee Basketball, and Rifle Shooting. X-Enable was an event organized by The Social Responsibility Cell (SRC) for specially-abled kids.

The day ended with a show-stealing performance by the famous stand-up comedian Karunesh Talwar.

The second day started with exciting business events organized by the various college committees and included numerous cultural events. The day's business events comprised Model United Nations, which began at 10 am and continued till the evening. X-SYS organized Xigabytes, X-FIN, the Finance Association of XIM, Bhubaneswar, organized FinBid, a bidding session to test the strategic acumen of the participants. Constrat, the consulting and strategy association of the college, organized Xhillerate. Online business event Inquizzitive was also organized.

The Stage Events for the day included Pratibimb, Dhoon, Punchline, and Carnival De Vogue, wherein various teams participated to showcase their talent. The committees organized various campus events, such as Flight of Fancy and Vaktritva.

The day ended with Celebrity night with the well-known celebrities Olly Esse and Zephyrtone.

The last day's business events included the Model United Nations, followed by Pitch it abroad, an event organized by the International Relation committee. MAXIM had organized the Maxim Mela. Xigabytes was organized by X-Sys. The X-Stec had organized its flagship event, Jack Of All Trades.

The stage events of the last day included Paint@XIMB, a painting competition. Goonj, an event for instrumentalists, and Thirkan, a dance competition. The campus event included Vridhi, a national-level case competition organized by SRC. The day ended with an energetic performance by renowned artist Vishal-Sheykhar.

