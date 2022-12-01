XIM hosts 'Media Conclave: Communique 2022'

Bhubaneswar: XIM Bhubaneswar conducted the Annual Media Conclave: Communique '22, hosted by IlluminatiX- The Media and PR cell of XIM, Bhubaneswar. This year the theme was "Brand Warfare-What Sets You Apart."

The event was hosted on November 20, 2022 and was graced with the presence of Rathnam Patrick Joseph Santiago, Head of Content Production & Programming, Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd; Puja Bedi, Category Head, WOW Skin Science; Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder & CEO, Nexus Power; Varsha Biswal, CEO, Truptee Dairy, and Sourabh Khandelwal, CEO & Founder, Trag Sales4you; Anirban Mohanty, the co-founder of DriEv, who shared their valuable insights with the audience.

The session commenced with the speakers lighting the lamp, followed by the felicitation of the speakers and the moderators. The first speaker of the day, Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder & CEO of Nexus Power, spoke about various factors that differentiate her brand from the rest. She mentioned, "You don't have to degrade the other brand continuously if you are a competitor, but you should congratulate them on their success while strategically mentioning your brand."

The day's second speaker was Rathnam Patrick Joseph Santiago, Head of Content Production & Programming, Naaptol Online Shopping Pvt. Ltd shared his insights on choosing the right target audience and delivering to them. Rathnam Patrick Joseph Santiago also stated, "As future leaders of the industry, you must sell to the customer on their terms, without any bias to your strategy."

The session was further continued by Sourabh Khandelwal, CEO &Founder of Trag Sales4you, who enlightened us about the working of marketing and branding, and how, in this era, things are changing.

After the talk by the eminent speakers was the much-awaited question and answer session where the bright minds of XIM, University asked questions relevant to the theme of the day - Brand Warfare.

The summit concluded with an ending note and vote of thanks by Hemant Rohan Narlanka, the coordinator of IlluminatiX, the Media and PR Cell of XIM, Bhubaneswar. He especially thanked the Media Partners for the event.