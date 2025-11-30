Xavier Business School’s first int’l meet in Kolkata draws global experts; Conference was held at SXUK campus

Kolkata: Gone are the days when business was just about making money. Today, for a business to succeed in the long run, it must be sustainable. It should balance profit with care for people and the planet. And that’s exactly the mindset Xavier Business School (XBS) at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK) wants its students and research scholars to adopt. In a world where sustainable growth is no longer optional but essential, XBS has taken a major step forward. For the first time ever, XBS is organising a two-day Xavier International Conference on Business Environment, XICBE 2025, around the theme ‘Transforming Business, Economy, and Society through Innovation and Sustainable Practices’.

The conference, held at the SXUK campus in Kolkata, brings together thinkers, experts and young minds to explore what the future of business truly looks like. Millennium Post is the official print media partner of the prestigious meet. “This international conference has brought together two global partners, the University of Sussex, UK, and Singapore Management University. Sustainability today is crucial not just in business but in every aspect of life. When businesses operate sustainably, it influences governance, people, and society as a whole. Sustainable business must be inclusive… it must reach the poor,” said Rev Dr John Felix Raj, SJ, Vice-Chancellor, SXUK. Day 1 began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by insightful addresses from the guest of honour, Rakesh Ranjan, Additional Secretary, Damodar Valley Corporation, and Dr Uma Shankar, IAS and MD of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation. While Shankar urged young minds to think with compassion and responsibility, Ranjan emphasised that sustainability has become a key tool for business survival. Alongside paper presentations, keynote sessions and a panel discussion on “Redefining Success: Rethinking Performance Metrics Beyond Profit”, the day also featured a tree plantation led by the V-C. Prof (Dr) Sitangshu Khatua, Dean, XBS, shared their vision of making XICBE an annual flagship event. “This year, 88 research papers will be presented, and we have received 144 registrations. Academicians and students from the UK, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh and from across India are participating both physically and digitally,” he said.