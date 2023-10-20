WTO declares Gujarat’s Dhordo as ‘best tourism village’, PM extends praise

New Delhi: With the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) declaring Gujarat’s Dhordo as the “best tourism village”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he is “absolutely thrilled” at the development as the honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular.



Posting pictures of his visits to the village in 2009 and 2015, he asked people to share their memories too saying this will inspire others to visit the place.

“Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world,” Modi said on X.

Earlier, the tourism ministry announced that Dhordo has been honoured as the “Best Tourism Village” by the WTO, a United Nations agency working to promote tourism for sustainable development.

This accolade reflects the village’s exemplary contribution to sustainable and responsible tourism, the ministry said.