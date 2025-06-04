Wrong to think 'Modi is India and India is Modi': Cong slams BJP's criticism of Rahul

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said it is wrong to think that "Narendra Modi is India and India is Narendra Modi", as it slammed the BJP for its criticism of Rahul Gandhi over his dig at the prime minister and doubled down on the 'Narendra-surrender' jibe. Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that Gandhi's "Narender...surrender" remarks encapsulated how the prime minister has time and again "surrendered India's national interests, in situations, where it was required to show the requisite deft and 'vishwaguru' status. "The BJP people were making a film for their hero for the last 11 years -- 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. But when the film was ready, it turned out to be 'Narender Ka Surrender'. Actually, there is no injection of bravery, but it is in-built in the character of a person. The history of BJP-RSS people has been of cowardice," he alleged while addressing a press conference at the Congress' Indira Gandhi Bhawan headquarters here.

When such a person takes over the reins of the country, the future of the country comes in danger, which is being witnessed at present, Khera claimed. His remarks come a day after Gandhi said in Bhopal that "as soon as Trump signalled from there, picked up the phone and said, 'what are you doing Modi ji? Narender, surrender'...and Modi ji obeyed Trump's orders with 'Ji Huzoor'." Calling on people to remember 1971, Gandhi said that back then a phone call had not come but the US had sent its 7th fleet, weapons, and an aircraft carrier, but Indira Gandhi didn't surrender and said she would go by national interest. Referring to the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi said they are habituated to writing "surrender letters" since Independence. The opposition party's assertions came after the BJP accused Gandhi of insulting the armed forces with his "surrender" barb at Prime Minister Modi, saying that it amounted to undermining the success of Operation Sindoor. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress leader has surpassed even the Pakistani army chief, its prime minister and terrorist masterminds based there in speaking in support of the neighbouring country, and alleged that his jibes reflect a sick and dangerous mindset. Hitting back at the BJP, Khera said, "When the brave Indian Army had Pakistan on its knees, Trump called and Narendra Modi surrendered. Trump said many times that we got the ceasefire done by threatening with trade, but Narendra Modi has not replied to Trump till date."

"He will not even answer, because name is Narender, work is surrender – this is the reality and truth," Khera alleged. "We have been asking this for the past one month- Why was this deal made with the self-respect of the country? On what conditions was the ceasefire finally done? Where are terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Azhar Masood?" Khera said. But for the last one month, instead of answers, people have been hearing only "cheap" dialogues, the Congress leader said. "We ask the Prem Chopra of rallies, why doesn't he give a reply to Donald Trump (on his claims). If you don' have the guts to answer him why don't you answer us, those who ask questions are labelled as speaking in the language of Pakistan," Khera said. The Congress leader claimed that the opposition, which is asking questions, is taking the voice of crores of people of the country to Prime Minister Modi. "Narendra Modi can be the PM but the country is not the prime minister. One can be the PM, the servant of the country, but India is known by different names like 'Jambudweep', Hindustan, Bharat, India, and not Narendra Modi, nor can it ever be known by that name," Khera said.

Those who state that talking of Narendra Modi's surrender is like talking of surrender of India should open their ears and listen that this country belongs to 140 crore people and it belongs to everyone as much as it does to Narendra Modi, he said. "So do not think that Narendra Modi is India and India is Narendra Modi. It is wrong to thinks so. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, but he is not the country," Khera said, slamming the BJP criticism. US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims – 11 in 21 days – that the US intervened between India and Pakistan to "broker a ceasefire" has shown how Modi government "surrendered" India’s interests, "admonished" India’s long-standing stand in the Shimla Agreement, hyphenated India and Pakistan, allowing the US to even talk about talks at a ‘neutral site’, Khera alleged. "If you look at the 11 years of tenure of Narendra Modi, you will see him surrendering every time. They used to say that they will bring back black money, eliminate unemployment, double the income of farmers and show red eyes to China - but they surrendered," he claimed. "The situation has become such that when they (government) talk about China they give them a clean chit ....they are unable to take China's name and make fun of the looks of the people of North-East and insult Lord Ganesha. It is said that Ganesh ji's eyes are small and they do not open. Why does Narendra Modi not make a policy that goods will not be purchased from China?" Khera said. Khera alleged that Modi had taken training from actor Paresh Rawal in mouthing dialogues and speeches. He alleged that in the Modi government, all the policies within the country are being run by trolls and the foreign policy outside the country is being run by a person "who has surrendered".