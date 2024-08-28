Wrong signal leads to engines’ collision, two injured

Raebareli: A train accident occurred late Monday night at the coal handling plant area of NTPC’s Unchahar project, resulting in significant damage to the rail line and injuring



two loco pilots.

The incident happened around 10 pm when an engine carrying three wagons towards the yard collided head-on with another engine coming from the opposite direction. The force of the collision caused both engines to derail, leading to extensive damage to the locomotives and the railway track. According to reports, a goods train had delivered a coal consignment to the Unchahar project from Jharkhand earlier in the evening. As the engine that had unloaded the wagons in the evening was returning to the yard, it collided with another engine that was transporting three wagons from the same goods train.

Initial investigations suggest that the accident was caused by a signalling error.