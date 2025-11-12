Write ‘Ram Ram’, Ayodhya medical college tells erring students, staff

Ayodhya: In a distinctive approach to instilling discipline, Ayodhya’s Rajarshi Dashrath Government Medical College has introduced a practice where students and staff found negligent or indisciplined are asked to write “Ram Ram” repeatedly as a corrective measure.

According to college authorities, the number of times one has to write the phrase depends on the seriousness of the lapse—ranging from negligence in patient care and delay in reporting to duty, to irresponsible behavior in the hospital premises. The administration says the aim is to promote self-reflection, inner peace, and a sense of responsibility rather than impose punishment.

College principal Satyajeet Verma clarified that this is not an official order but a verbal suggestion meant to encourage mindfulness and moral discipline. “There is no compulsion. It is not about religion, but about reminding oneself of higher values. Students of other faiths are free to adapt it according to their own beliefs,” he said.

Verma added that writing “Ram Ram” repeatedly helps bring calmness, focus, and self-control—qualities essential for those in the medical profession. He believes the initiative blends moral, cultural, and academic values and helps build a compassionate attitude among future healthcare professionals.

Interestingly, the practice is not limited to students alone. Even hospital staff and attendants found neglecting their duties are asked to follow the same process. Many have reportedly taken it in good spirit, submitting notebooks filled with neatly written “Ram Ram.” The administration believes this approach is more constructive than punitive measures like fines or suspension, as it encourages correction through reflection rather than resentment.

The initiative has generated mixed reactions. Some have lauded it as a culturally rooted and positive way of promoting discipline and humility among medical students. Others have raised concerns over its religious undertone in a secular, professional institution.

Responding to such criticism, college officials have reiterated that the exercise is purely voluntary. “The objective is to instil self-discipline and a sense of service in the medical community. There is no force or religious bias involved,” said a senior faculty member.

Students at the college have expressed varied opinions. While some see it as a harmless and introspective activity, others view it as an unnecessary blend of spirituality with academics. “If the intention is to encourage discipline, it is fine. But it should not appear as a religious practice,” said a second-year MBBS student.

Despite the debate, the experiment has caught attention across Uttar Pradesh. Educational experts say it reflects a growing effort in some institutions to revive moral and cultural learning alongside professional education.