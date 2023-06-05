Wrestlers’ demand for action against Brij Bhushan: Kapil Sibal predicts ‘no arrest’

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday attacked the government amid the wrestlers’ demand for action against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, predicting that the BJP MP would not be arrested and a “wishy-washy” chargesheet would be filed, and then he would be granted bail.



The attack by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, comes after a delegation of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Saturday. Wrestler Bajrang Punia was quoted as saying that the wrestlers’ delegation met Shah.

In a tweet, Sibal said: “Amit Shah meets team of wrestlers. Wrestling for solutions. My prediction: No arrest. Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!”

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Singh at the Connaught Place police station, including one on the basis of a complaint from the father of a minor wrestler invoking the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entails a prison term of up to seven years on conviction.

The FIRs registered following a Supreme Court order have charged him under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A) and stalking (354D), that are punishable with jail terms of two-three years.

Some of the complainants also alleged that Singh made advances to seek “sexual favours”, promising to help them in their careers.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.