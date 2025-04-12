Worst punishment will carry message: Court sends 3 men to jail for life in gangrape case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has called gangrape a “harrowing and distressing” crime which causes deeply “traumatic and devastating” experience for the survivor and sentenced three men to life imprisonment in a minor’s sexual assault case.

Additional sessions judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the trio after convicting them under Section 376 D (gangrape) and for aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

Additional public prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya said the convicts did not deserve leniency for their “abominable and reprehensible” acts in December 2017. The men kidnapped and subjected her to gangrape, she said.

The court’s April 8 order said, “Gang penetrative sexual assault is a harrowing and distressing crime that strikes at the heart of human dignity and well-being. It is a profoundly traumatic experience that can have devastating and long-lasting effects on the victim.”

The trio’s life sentencing came under Section 376 D of the IPC after the court observed such heinous offences prompted “swift and severe consequences” against the perpetrators, sending out a clear message such acts won’t be tolerated.

“Only the worst punishment will convey the intended message to the community and other people who share the same beliefs and who display tremendous depravity of mind.” Expressing anguish, the court said a survivor was left with “indelible emotional scars” at a tender age and in the absence of proper support, the psychological issues after the crime could impact her for a lifetime.

“The victim may experience intense distress triggered by reminders of the assault, internalise blame, feeling ashamed or responsible for the assault, even though she is not at fault. Further trust issues can strain intimate relationships, friendships, or family dynamics, sometimes leading to long-term difficulties in forming

connections,” the order said. The court awarded Rs 10.5 lakh compensation to the survivor in the case, and underlined no amount of compensation could undo her trauma.

“As a result of the said incident, not only the victim but her entire family members have been subjected to humiliation and insult by the society and the incident has left grave impact on her mental, physical and emotional being for which she needs financial support,” the court said. Financial assistance could at least get her life back on track, it added.