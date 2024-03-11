Worst drought in last 3-4 decades, says Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Amid Bengaluru’s severe water shortage, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar states the state faces its worst drought in three-four decades. Despite the crisis, he reassures that the situation isn’t as dire as the BJP claims and emphasizes that the next two months are “very much important”



As the city grapples with one of its worst water crises, the the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has warned of initiating legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits, in yet another measure aimed at tiding over the situation.

The move comes days after BWSSB banned the usage of potable water for cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains -- in Bengaluru and stated that violators would be fined Rs 5,000.

In its latest order, the BWSSB said that starting March 15, people have to seek permission for drilling borewells by submitting their applications on its official website. Approval will be granted based on site inspection by the concerned officials, it said.

BWSSB said in an order that before drilling borewells for personal or other use in Bengaluru city, it is mandatory to obtain permission from concerned authorities as per section 11 of Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2011.It cited lack of adequate rainwater as a reason for decline in ground water level and said many borewells in the city have dried up.

Officials also suspect that ground water level in the city is also decreasing due to “unscientific drilling” of borewells. Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use potable water only for drinking, according to the March 7 order.

Responding to a question, he said, it was not his job to ask people to work from home (in the wake of the water crisis), and such a situation has not arisen yet. “It is only a blowup.”

The administration is making all efforts to manage the crisis and supply water to the citizens, he said, adding, steps have been taken to control the water “mafia” in the city.

Karnataka has declared drought in 223 out of 240 taluks, out of which 196 are categorised as severely drought affected. To control the water “mafia”, more than 1,500 private water tankers have registered so far and time has been extended for others also to register till March 15, Shivakumar further said. Police, Regional Transport Office (RTO), BBMP and BWSSB will monitor it and there will be a board with registration number on tankers.

“Operating illegally and charging exorbitantly Rs 5,000 or 6,000 (per tanker of water), such things are going on. To control, its price has been fixed based on the distance travelled,” he noted.

Pointing out that in areas or taluks bordering Bengaluru the water table has improved, thanks to tank filling projects that were undertaken, he said, “we have made an agreement with farmers there to draw water. We will also give water for industries, also building construction. We don’t want their activities to stop.” Stating that there is an online system in place to supply tanker water to the doorstep, the DCM said, there is also a call centre at wards, zones, BBMP and BWSSB.