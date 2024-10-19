‘Worse than Siddique’: Fresh threat demands Rs 5 cr from Salman

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been threatened with a serious death threat, allegedly by the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



According to reports, a threatening message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police on WhatsApp demanding Rs 5 crore as ransom from the actor and daring him to face dire consequences if the demand wasn’t met. The message claimed Salman’s fate would be worse than that of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was recently murdered in an attack linked to the same gang.

The threat read: “Salman Khan must pay Rs 5 crore if he wants to stay alive and settle the matter with Lawrence Bishnoi. If the money isn’t handed over, his condition will be worse than Baba Siddique’s.”

In the wake of the latest threat, the Mumbai Police has tightened security around Salman’s Bandra residence. The actor has been on tenterhooks for long, as he has received several threats over the years.

This comes a day after the Navi Mumbai Police busted a key operative of the Bishnoi gang, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, in Haryana’s Panipat. Investigations pointed out that Singh was involved in a conspiracy to kill Salman. Singh had coordinated the whole process with his Pakistani handler, Dogar, to execute the planned assassination. According to the investigations, the gang planned to use smuggled AK-47s and M16s to perform the assassination.

Singh’s arrest is the first big development in the ongoing probe against the members of the Bishnoi gang. In February, 18 members of the gang were booked for a conspiracy to murder the actor, as they had planned the killing on the lines of a film script. The case took off when shots were fired outside Salman’s Bandra home, raising serious concerns.

The list of those named in the probe includes Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, other senior gang members such as Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar and Rohit Godhara. There have been a couple of high-profile crimes committed by the gang in north India, which have brought them widespread notoriety for their brazen threats and violent acts.

The police have revealed that the Bishnoi gang used more than 60 operatives to keep tabs on the movement of Salman. The operatives kept tracking him at different places, such as his residence at Bandra, the farmhouse at Panvel and even shooting sites. Chilling details reveal that the gang was trying to use minors as sharpshooters for

an attack on him.