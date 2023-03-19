World will see Ayodhya as the most beautiful city: CM

Ayodhya/Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore by the central and state governments for the overall development of Ayodhya are currently underway,



When the projects get off the ground in a year, the world will see Ayodhya as the most beautiful city, he added.

The construction work of Lord Ram’s grand temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is progressing on a war footing within the stipulated time frame. Lord Shriram sitting in his temple will shower blessings on the country and the world, he remarked further.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the media on Sunday during his one-day visit to Ayodhya.

The CM said, “Today physical verification and review of various development works of the Central and State Governments were done in Ayodhya along with Darshan-Pujan.”

The CM said that he also saw many works and was confident that the projects would be completed on time as per the vision of PM Modi and under his guidance.

The CM also gave instructions to speed up the works, maintain the standard quality in the projects and take them forward in a time-bound manner.

The CM said that there is a need to conduct work in three shifts along with increasing the manpower, so that even if there is a hindrance for two-three months due to rains, the development work can be completed in time.

“A grand Shri Ram International Airport is being built in Ayodhya with a runway of 3,000 metres,

apron, terminal building, boundary wall and 791 acres of land as per requirement have already been acquired. Action is going on on a war footing for 2,200 acres of land.

The CM informed that Shri Ram Path is being constructed to connect Shri Ram Janmabhoomi with the new ghat and then to the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway. Work is also underway on the road from Hanumangarhi to Janmabhoomi and Sugriva Fort to Janmabhoomi, along with the construction of Bhaktipath and Janmabhoomi Path, Tedi Bazar and other flyover works and Panchkosiya, 14 Kosiya, 84 Kosiya road, four-lane and six-lane, multilevel parking. Arrangements are also being made to rehabilitate displaced traders.

CM instructed officials to ensure that water of Saryu river was treated and safe drinking water reached every household under Har Ghar Nal Yojana. Arrangements have been made in the master plan to provide good accommodation to the residents with shabby accommodations, to beautify monasteries and temples, and to integrate facade lighting and city’s facade designing. It is believed that the work will progress in a time bound manner, CM Yogi further pointed out.

The CM said that the airport would be built by July. After this, as soon as the process of license etc. is completed by the airport authority, the destination of international and domestic flights will be known. There was a detailed discussion on the issues and needs of health, medical education, tourism etc. Valuable suggestions were also received from the public representatives.