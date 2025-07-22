World War 2 relics found in Manipur during digging for construction work

Imphal: Relics believed to be from World War 2 were found by construction workers in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The items were discovered four feet underground while digging was underway for construction work in Langthabal, they said.

A large number of rusted empty cases, water bottles, a grenade, shells, spades, and rusted tin cans were among the items recovered from the site, they added. The items are believed to have been left behind by soldiers of Allied forces, fighting the Battle of Imphal in 1944. There was a camp of the Allied forces at Canchipur hills near the area, officials said. Forces of Imperial Japan had surrounded the hills of Manipur but could not overrun the camps of the Allied military in the Imphal Valley. The Battle of Imphal and the Battle of Kohima, involving Imperial Japan, Azad Hind Fauj and Allied forces, are considered one of the decisive engagements of the War. The Battle of Imphal saw a significant victory for Allied troops that stopped the Japanese advance into the then British India. More than 54,000 Japanese troops were killed or wounded, while more than 12,000 Allied soldiers died or injured in the Battle of Imphal.