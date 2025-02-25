World optimistic about India for first time, says PM Modi

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that the whole world is optimistic about India stating that for the first time such an opportunity had risen in the country’s history.

He also said that, whether it be common citizens, policy experts, institutions, or countries around the world, everyone had high expectations from India.

Inaugurating the 8th edition of the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal, PM Modi said that the business event was important as Viksit Madhya Pradesh is necessary in the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The PM highlighted that the comments received in the last few weeks about India will raise the enthusiasm of investors.

Citing the recent statement of the World Bank that India will continue to remain the fastest-growing economy, the Prime Minister highlighted that a representative from the OECD remarked, “The future of the world is in India.”

He added that recently, a UN organisation on climate change declared India as a solar power superpower.

Modi noted that a new report revealed how India is emerging as an excellent supply chain for global aerospace firms.

The PM said it showcases the world’s confidence in India, which is also boosting the confidence of every Indian state, which is evident at the MP’s Summit.

Describing the immense investment potential in Madhya Pradesh, the PM said that it is the fifth-largest state in India by population and one of the top states in the country for agriculture and minerals.

He emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with the life-giving Narmada River and stated that MP has the potential to become one of the top five states in India by GDP.

Pointing out the transformative journey of Madhya Pradesh over the past two decades, the Prime Minister remarked that there was a time when the state faced significant challenges with electricity and water, and the law-and-order situation was even worse, it made industrial development difficult.

Modi noted that the Madhya Pradesh government has focused on governance over the past two decades. “Two decades ago, people were hesitant to invest in MP, while today, MP has become one of the top states in the country for investments”, the PM added.

He emphasised that MP, once hindered by poor roads, is now a leader in India’s EV revolution. By January 2025, nearly 2 lakh electric vehicles were registered in the state, marking a 90 per cent growth and positioning MP as a prime destination for new manufacturing sectors.

The PM highlighted India’s infrastructure boom over the past decade, noting that Madhya Pradesh has significantly benefited with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, passing through MP, providing fast connectivity to Mumbai’s ports and North India’s markets. Additionally, MP now boasts a road network of over five lakh kilometres and has industrial corridors linked to modern expressways, fostering rapid growth in the logistics sector.

Modi highlighted the expansion of terminals at Gwalior and Jabalpur airports to improve air connectivity and the ongoing modernisation of MP’s rail network.

The PM praised India’s unprecedented growth in the energy sector, particularly in green energy, with over $70 billion invested and 10 lakh jobs created in the past decade.

Madhya Pradesh has benefited significantly, becoming a power surplus with a capacity of 31,000 MW, 30 per cent of which is clean energy. He highlighted MP’s several projects in various sectors.

Emphasising the importance of water security for industrial growth, the PM highlighted the Rs 45,000 crore Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project, which will enhance agricultural productivity on 10 lakh hectares and improve water management in Madhya Pradesh. These initiatives will boost the food processing, agro-industry, and textile sectors.

Modi stated that development in Madhya Pradesh has doubled since the formation of the double-engine government. He highlighted the recent Budget’s focus on empowering the middle class, including tax relief and restructuring tax slabs, as well as the RBI’s interest rate reduction.

He highlighted that the current priority is to build MSME-led local supply chains, and credit-linked incentives are being provided to MSMEs.

Modi emphasised that the budget simplified the customs duty structure and reduced rates on essential industry inputs, with a set time limit for customs case assessments.

The PM highlighted that the textile, tourism, and technology (TTT) sectors will be key drivers of India’s future, creating millions of jobs. Madhya Pradesh, India’s cotton capital, contributes 25 per cent of the nation’s organic cotton and is the largest producer of mulberry silk, and investments in textiles will boost MP’s global impact.

The PM also highlighted India’s growth in tourism, mentioning the MP’s tourism campaign and infrastructure development. He emphasised the rise of health and wellness tourism, promoting AYUSH treatments and public-private partnerships.

“It is the right time for investment and increasing investment in Madhya Pradesh”, PM Modi said.

The PM appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s initiative, declaring 2025 as the “Investment and Employment Year”.

During the event, the PM also launched the 18 new industrial policies introduced by the MP government to attract investment and boost “ease of doing business”.

On this occasion, CM Yadav emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is committed to contributing significantly to PM Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047, aligning with the nation’s goal of achieving a $35 trillion economy.

The CM emphasised that the state is taking proactive steps toward sustained economic growth and industrial investment to support this national objective.

The theme of the summit, ‘Infinite Possibilities,’ represents the vast opportunities available across sectors in Madhya Pradesh, the CM said.

He credited PM Modi’s guiding principles—‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’— for inspiring collective efforts that illuminate growth prospects for all, in line with India’s rich cultural heritage.

To achieve the goal of doubling the state economy in five years, the government is working on a roadmap to accelerate industrial expansion and attract global investors.

“Simplified trade policies, seamless business operations, and enhanced transparency through the Single Window System are among the top priorities”, CM Yadav said.

CM Yadav noted that the MP’s investment and industrial growth campaign began in March 2024 in Ujjain under the blessings of Lord Mahakal. Over the past year, the state has actively engaged with investors from the UK, Germany, and Japan, presenting its growth potential and addressing industry concerns, he further said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Madhya Pradesh offers a strong industrial ecosystem with surplus power, abundant water, vast land banks, and a skilled workforce.

He assured investors that the state provides a stable and business-friendly environment, reiterating the government’s commitment to accelerating industrial growth.

The Medical Devices Park in Ujjain’s Vikram Udyogpuri and 13 new industrial parks are set to be completed in the coming year, the CM noted.

“The establishment of Plug-and-Play Centres, Semiconductor Parks, and new IT Parks will further attract investment and employment opportunities in the state”, CM Yadav said.

Speaking on the government’s broader socio-economic goals, CM Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is progressing into a new era of economic growth under PM Modi’s leadership.

The state government has launched four key missions focusing on the poor, youth, farmers, and women to ensure inclusive development, he added.

Inviting investors, he said, “Madhya Pradesh has a strong family-like bond.

Those who come here, stay and become part of it.”

At the summit, several MoUs were signed and around Rs 3.71 lakh crore investment proposals were received on the first day of the event.

In the presence of PM Modi, key industrialists and representatives of corporate groups shared their experiences regarding the establishment and expansion of industrial units in Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced to invest Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the state in cement, mining, and energy sectors, which is expected to create 1.2 lakh job opportunities by 2030.