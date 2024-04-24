World Malaria Day: Fortis Hospital Advocates Prevention and Timely Treatment

Greater Noida: As the world marks World Malaria Day, Dr Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Additional Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, underscores the pivotal role of awareness, testing, and timely treatment in combating malaria. Stressing the gravity of the disease, Dr Tyagi highlights its potential complications, numbering up to 16, urging vigilance and proactive healthcare measures.



Malaria, a vector-borne disease transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes, poses a significant health threat, particularly during the summer and rainy seasons. Dr Tyagi elucidates that malaria is caused by protozoan parasites injected through mosquito bites, manifesting symptoms ranging from headaches and joint pain to severe fevers or chills. In some cases, symptoms can mimic jaundice or epilepsy, leading to complications such as respiratory and renal issues.

Dr Tyagi cautions against underestimating malaria, particularly the deadly Plasmodium falciparum variant prevalent in the Dadri region, which can prove fatal within 24 hours. Correct diagnosis and timely treatment are imperative, with early intervention significantly improving patient outcomes.

To combat malaria effectively, Dr Tyagi provides practical preventive measures:

1. Installing nets on windows and doors to prevent mosquito entry.

2. Using mosquito nets while sleeping.

3. Wearing full-sleeved clothes.

4. Employing mosquito repellents and insecticides.

5. Eliminating stagnant water around households to prevent mosquito breeding.

Dr Praween Kumar, CEO of Fortis Hospital, Greater Noida, affirms the hospital's commitment to providing world-class treatment and diagnosis for malaria. Through education and proactive healthcare initiatives, Fortis Hospital aims to contribute to the elimination of malaria.