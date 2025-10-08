World Expo 2025: Chief Minister Nayab Saini inaugurates Haryana Pavilion in Japan’s Osaka

Chandigarh: Haryana has proven to be a major engine of India’s economic growth and plays a vital role in the country’s overall development, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday while inaugurating the state pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

He stated that at a time when India is emerging as a major global economic power and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of achieving a USD 5-trillion economy, Haryana is contributing the maximum towards realising this vision.

He was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Haryana Pavilion at the

World Expo 2025 being held in Osaka, Japan.

A high-level delegation, led by Nayab Singh Saini, is currently on an official visit to Japan. The delegation is on a visit to Japan with the objective of attracting foreign investment and promoting global industrial activities in Haryana, an official statement said.

Saini said Haryana constitutes only 1.34 per cent of India’s total geographical area and 2.09 per cent of its population. Despite this, the small state has proven to be a major engine of India’s economic growth, he said.

The release said a wonderful blend of Haryana’s rich culture, tradition, and technological advancement is currently on display at the World Expo - 2025 being held in Osaka. The Haryana Pavilion has become not only a symbol of pride for the Indian diaspora but also a major attraction for visitors from Japan and other countries around the world.

The chief minister inaugurated the Haryana Pavilion. Upon arrival at the pavilion, artists dressed in traditional Haryanvi attire and playing folk instruments welcomed and greeted Saini and other dignitaries.

The pavilion showcases Haryana’s rural culture, historical heritage, industrial progress, and modern developmental journey through VR (Virtual Reality) technology.

With the help of this technology, Japanese visitors are virtually experiencing Haryana’s historical and archaeological sites, gaining an immersive glimpse into the grandeur and diversity of the state’s rich land.

The display of Haryana’s traditional costumes, handicrafts, folk dances, clay artworks, and traditional music at the pavilion has left a deep impression on Japanese audiences.