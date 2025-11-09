World Cup-Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team Physio Akanksha Satyavanshi Meets Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is my birthplace and my workplace. It is the soil, people, education, and values of this land that gave me the strength to reach this stage,” said Akanksha Satyavanshi, physiotherapist of the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket team and proud daughter of Chhattisgarh. She met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today at the CM residence in Raipur and shared her happiness over the historic victory.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Akanksha and said, “Your achievement is the pride of the entire Chhattisgarh. The participation of a daughter from Chhattisgarh in the women’s cricket World Cup has made every citizen feel like a part of this victory.” The Chief Minister honored her with a medal and a memento during the meeting.

Praising Akanksha’s accomplishment, Chief Minister Sai said, “You have proven that daughters of Chhattisgarh are second to none. Your success will inspire generations of young women to follow their dreams.” He added that the state government is committed to expanding opportunities in sports, education, and skill development so that more youth from Chhattisgarh can excel nationally and internationally. The Chief Minister announced that the government is reviving the State Sports Awards and will provide special incentive grants to athletes who represent India or win medals in the Olympics.

He further noted that events like the “Bastar Olympics” are being continuously promoted to give platforms to hidden sporting talents from remote tribal areas. “Our goal is to provide international-level sports facilities to our athletes, and several concrete steps are being taken in this direction,” he said.

Sharing her joy, Akanksha Satyavanshi said, “Winning the World Cup is not just the Indian women’s team’s triumph—it’s an honor for Chhattisgarh too. I’m proud to have contributed to this victory as a representative of my state.” She explained that while she wasn’t a player on the field, she was responsible for maintaining the players’ physical and mental fitness. “I stood with my team like a rock. For me, it’s a matter of immense pride to have been part of the journey that led the team to victory.”

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “If your goal is sincere and your efforts honest, nothing can stop you from moving ahead. What matters is perseverance and self-belief.”

During the meeting, Akanksha presented the Chief Minister with an Indian team jersey and shared some memorable moments from the World Cup campaign.

Discipline, Balanced Diet, and Yoga — The Formula for Fitness

Akanksha discussed player fitness and sports medicine in detail with the Chief Minister. Referring to the Indian women’s team’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “The Prime Minister always says that sports should be a part of our lifestyle. His words inspire all of us to live healthier and more energetic lives.”

When Akanksha asked the Chief Minister about his own fitness secret, he replied, “We all draw inspiration from the Prime Minister. His energy, discipline, and commitment are exemplary. For me, a balanced diet, yoga, and regular routine are the keys to staying fit.”

It is noteworthy that Akanksha Satyavanshi, as a physiotherapist and sports science expert, played a vital role in maintaining the fitness, recovery, and mental strength of the Indian women’s cricket team throughout the World Cup campaign. In recognition of her contribution, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an honorarium of ₹10 lakh for her.

Born in Durg, Akanksha’s family now resides in Raipur, while her ancestral village is in Kawardha. She completed her schooling and bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy in Chhattisgarh and earned her master’s degree from Cuttack. During her studies, her deep interest in sports and physical science became evident.

Akanksha began her professional career in 2019 as a physiotherapist with the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association (CSCS). In just six years, through dedication, hard work, and professionalism, she carved a niche for herself in India’s sports science fraternity. In 2022, she joined the Indian Under-19 Women’s Cricket Team for their World Cup campaign, focusing on fitness management, recovery sessions, mental conditioning, and energy balance — all of which contributed to the team’s stellar performance.

Her journey from Durg to the global stage embodies the spirit of modern Chhattisgarh — grounded in values, disciplined in effort, and confident in global arenas.