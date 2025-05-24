World-class crew running room inaugurated at New Kanpur Station

KANPUR: In a major boost to operational efficiency and crew well-being, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) today commissioned a state-of-the-art Crew Running Room at the New Kanpur Station under the Prayagraj Unit.

The unit was inaugurally commissioned by Praveen Kumar, Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), in the presence of important railway officials such as Pankaj Saxena, Director (PP), DFCCIL, Sandesh Srivastava, Executive Director, as well as top officials from North Central Railway and DFCCIL’s Prayagraj and Tundla divisions.

The new G+4 building that covers an area of more than 7,200 square meters is fitted with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance operational preparedness as well as the health and well-being of railway staff.

The building symbolises DFCCIL’s progressive vision for developing infrastructure of international standards. With a capacity of 150 beds, later augmentable up to 300, the facility is strategically located at New Kanpur Junction—a major crew interchange point that receives traffic from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, GMC, Prayagraj, Cheoki, Tundla, Jhansi, and Khurja.

Speaking to the assembly, Praveen Kumar emphasised the role of contemporary and sustainable infrastructure, noting that the Crew Running Room is not just a building but a holistic solution designed to transform the lives and performance of the country’s rail employees. The fusion of cutting-edge technology and sustainability elements, such as rooftop and ground solar power plants with a total capacity of 500KW, will produce around 8.21 lakh KWH each year, translating to considerable cost savings as well as environmental responsibility.