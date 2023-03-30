Workshop on ‘Janparichay’ organised

Chandigarh: With an aim to familiarise everyone with the functionalities of the JanParichay, NIC Punjab in collaboration with Department of Governance Reforms Punjab and NIC Delhi JanParichay team organised one-day workshop at MGSIPA, Chandigarh.

JanParichay is a single sign on platform, which acts as one digital identity for all applications. The purpose to organise this workshop was to make everyone familiar with functionalities of the JanParichay and usage with respect to citizen centric services. This system takes care of authentication and identity management and provide Government to Citizen services seamlessly. It was proposed by Meity and entrusted NIC, C-DAC and NeGD to build National Single sign on platform under “Meri Pehchan”.