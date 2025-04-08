Works worth Rs 2.51 cr inaugurated at six govt schools in Pb’s Sunam

Chandigarh: Punjab minister and state AAP chief Aman Arora on Monday inaugurated development works worth Rs 2.51 crore in six government schools of Sunam Udham Singh Wala Assembly constituency as part of the ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti’ initiative.

Arora said that the Punjab government has launched the initiative to make government schools better. He said that the previous governments completely neglected the education and health sectors, but Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government made both these sectors the main axis of development and this is the reason why the government schools are beating private schools in terms of education system and facilities.

Arora inaugurated development projects like Science Lab, Library, Physics Lab, Bio Lab, Computer Lab, Resource Room at Government Senior Secondary School and Government Primary School Badrukhan at a cost of Rs 1.98 crore. After this, he laid the foundation stone of a classroom at Government High School Takipur at a cost of Rs 9.55 lakh and a new classroom at Government Elementary School Rattoke at a cost of Rs 9.55 lakh. He laid the foundation stone of a room at Government Primary School Sahoke and Government Primary School Dhadrian at a cost of Rs. 9.55 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone of a room at Government Primary School Togawal at a cost of Rs. 9.55 lakh and inaugurated boundary wall of the school built at a cost of Rs. 15 lakh.