Working with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea for release of 16 sailors: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it is in touch with authorities in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea for securing release of 16 Indian sailors who were part of the crew of a commercial ship that was detained in August.



According to the charge sheet filed on November 14 by the Nigerian side in the court, three charges have been levelled against the crew members which comprise conspiracy, evasion of lawful interception, and unlawful export of crude oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

He was replying to a question on the matter in Rajya Sabha.

"The government is aware of the detention of the ship MT Heroic Idun since August and has been engaged with relevant authorities on the matter through our missions in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria. They are also in touch with the OSM Shipping Company," he said.

Jaishankar said the detained crew members are about 26 which includes nationalities of India (16), Poland, Philippines and Sri Lanka.