Working to empower youth: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government is working to empower the youth and has created avenues to connect candidates, who have narrowly missed government jobs, with prospective employers in the private sector.

In a recorded message at the 17th Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said even the country’s foreign policy was being shaped keeping the interest of the youngsters in mind.

More than 51,000 candidates received appointment letters for government jobs at Rozgar Melas held across the country.

PM Modi said more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through Rozgar Melas.

The Prime Minister said the government has started a new initiative -– the ‘Pratibha Setu Portal’ -- which offers opportunities to candidates who reached the final list of UPSC but were not selected.

“Their efforts will not go in vain, as both private and public institutions are now engaging with these talented individuals through the portal,” PM Modi said.

He said such optimal utilisation of youth talent will showcase India’s potential to the world.

“Empowering the youth is a priority of the BJP-led NDA government,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi said India has entered into investment partnerships with several European countries, creating thousands of new job opportunities.

“We have also signed multiple agreements with nations like Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and Canada to boost investment and support startups and MSMEs. These collaborations will strengthen exports and open up new avenues of growth and opportunity for India’s youth,” he said.

“Even our foreign policy is being shaped with the interests of India’s youth in mind. Our diplomatic engagements and global agreements are increasingly focused on youth training and employment generation,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the recent reduction in GST rates has marked a major reform in the country and its impact went far beyond just increasing people’s savings.

“The next generation GST reforms are also expanding opportunities for employment and growth,” the prime minister said.

He said when everyday goods become cheaper, demand rises, which accelerates production and supply chains.

The higher factory output leads to the creation of new jobs, he said, adding that the GST Bachat Utsav is also transforming into an “employment festival”.

The prime minister said record-breaking sales witnessed during Dhanteras and Diwali demonstrate how GST reforms have given a fresh momentum to the nation’s economy.

He noted the positive impact of these reforms on the MSME sector and retail trade, which are now generating new employment opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, packaging, and distribution.