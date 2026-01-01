Working to build prosperous, just, sustainable Jharkhand by 2050: Soren

Ranchi: Extending New Year greetings, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said his government was working to build a prosperous, just and sustainable Jharkhand by 2050.

Soren said that to achieve the goal, the JMM-led government was emphasising policies and schemes that place education, health, self-employment, social security, conservation of natural resources, and the rights and dignity of local communities at the centre.

He said the arrival of the New Year is an important step toward realising the dream of "our valiant ancestors" of building a 'Sona Jharkhand'.

"Jharkhand has traversed a long journey of struggle, determination, and possibilities in the past years. In this journey, the role of the state's citizens, especially the tribal, indigenous, farmers, labourers, women, and youth communities, has been extremely crucial. We have taken several important steps towards social justice, public welfare, and inclusive development," he said in a post on X.

"Now, the goal of 'Yuva Jharkhand' is even clearer - to build a prosperous, just, and sustainable Jharkhand by 2050. With this resolve, our government will move forward with policies and schemes that place education, health, employment and self-employment, social security, conservation of natural resources, and the rights and dignity of local communities at the centre," he added.

Maintaining that strengthening the roots of "the vast tree that is Jharkhand" has been his government's priority, Soren said ensuring the benefits of development reach the person standing in the last row is his commitment.

"It is my goal that this 'Yuva Jharkhand' advances with a shared vision for the next 25 years and that, by 2050, Jharkhand joins the leading states of the country. I pray that the New Year 2026 brings happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity into the lives of all of you," he said.

He also recalled the contributions of his father, Shibu Soren, a former CM, and ex-education minister Ramdas Soren, who passed away in 2025, in developing the state.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened across the state as people started gathering at popular spots and public venues to usher in the New Year.

Tourism hotspots across the state, including waterfalls, lakes, hills, dams, river banks and parks, have begun drawing large crowds since early morning.

In Ranchi, large numbers of people are expected to visit the Dasham Falls, Jonha Falls and Hundru Falls, besides the zoo.

Ranchi SP Paras Rana said all police stations have been directed to maintain strict surveillance at hotels, restaurants, parks and especially near dams and water reservoirs to prevent any untoward incidents.

"We have identified 104 vulnerable locations and deployed adequate security forces," he said.

He appealed to the people to celebrate the New Year in a safe and peaceful manner.