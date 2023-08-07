Workers on expressways to undergo TB screening and testing in UP

Lucknow:In a major stride toward achieving the Prime Minister’s ambitious goal of making the country tuberculosis-free by 2025, the Yogi government has issued instructions for immediate treatment and containment of tuberculosis (TB) patients in Uttar Pradesh.



The move comes as part of a comprehensive effort to tackle the disease and create a healthier environment for the citizens.

One of the key initiatives taken by the government is the directive to expedite TB screening and testing of workers at construction sites for upcoming expressways across the state. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will play a pivotal role in supervising these efforts.

Dr. Shailendra Bhatnagar, the Joint Director of Tuberculosis at the State Tuberculosis Control Program, has reached out to the NHAI’s Regional Officer (East and West) requesting cooperation in this vital endeavor.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority has been urged to spread awareness about TB symptoms and prevention at toll plazas, rest houses, eateries, and petrol pumps along the expressways.

The District Tuberculosis Officers (DTO) have been tasked with providing essential Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material to support these awareness efforts.