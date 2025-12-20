‘Work with utmost dedication’: Nitin Nabin to BJP gen secys

New Delhi: BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Friday held his first official meeting with the party’s national general secretaries and discussed a host of topics including plans for further strengthening of the party.

The meeting, held at the BJP headquarters here, was attended by party national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and national general secretaries Arun Singh, Sunil Bansal, Radhamohan Das Agarwal, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam and Tarun Chugh.

Both Arun Singh and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal are also BJP Rajya Sabha MPs.

Nabin was appointed as the BJP national working president on December 14 and is likely to eventually succeed J P Nadda as its national president, signalling a generational shift in the ruling party.

“Bharatiya Janata Party national working president Nitin Nabin held a meeting with the party’s national general secretaries at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi today and had detailed discussions with them on various topics,” the BJP said in a statement.

It was Nabin’s “first official meeting” with the party’s national general secretaries after he assumed the office of national working president, it added. The BJP said the meeting discussed several topics, including the “party’s organisation and upcoming programmes”, it said.

“At the meeting, the national working president said that we all must work together with utmost dedication to fulfil the vision of our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and further strengthen the party,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and key NDA ally N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said Nabin’s youth and his prior “active experience” within the party would prove “extremely beneficial” for the BJP.

Naidu made the remarks after meeting Nabin here.

He called on Nabin and wished him on his appointment as the BJP national working president. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president was accompanied by his party leaders including Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.