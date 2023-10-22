Work on war footing to restore road connectivity, says Defence official

KOLKATA: The Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with the assistance of the civil administration are working on a war footing to restore road connectivity between Mangan and Chungthang in north Sikkim, which suffered extensive damage in recent flash floods, a Defence official said on Sunday. The Army with the help of the locals and civil administration on Sunday completed construction of a bailey bridge over Teesta River, a crucial requirement for an alternate route between the two places in North Sikkim, he said.



He said that while BRO is trying to reconnect the main route connecting Mangan, Tung and Chungthang, the Army along with BRO and the assistance of locals and civil administration is making efforts to open up the alternate route between the two places along Mangan, Sanklang, Theng and Chungthang.

Mangan town, the headquarters of Mangan district, is situated 66 kms north of the state capital Gangtok.

Stating that this requires construction of two bailey bridges over the Teesta river at Mangan-Sanklang crossing, the official said that the first bridge was completed on Sunday as a result of round-the-clock work.

The official said that the gushing water of the Teesta on October 4 increased the width of the river to 600 feet at Mangan-Sanklang crossing and water is now running along two channels with a 160-feet island in between there. WITH AGENCIES INPUT