Work of Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro connectivity begins in Haryana

Chandigarh: Two days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced for the Ballabhgarh-Palwal Metro connectivity, the work on the same began on Tuesday. After the approval of the chief minister, directions were issued on June 26 to undertake the metro project’s techno-feasibility study.



A team consisting of the Principal Advisor, HMRTC, SD Sharma, RITES SDGM, Raj Kishor, Manager, RITES, Neha Gambhir and Sunny Dutta from DIPRO Faridabad office, visited the proposed MRT corridor from Ballabhgarh to Palwal on Tuesday. This corridor is around 24-km-long. The proposed number of stations on this corridor is 10 and will provide connectivity to the industrial areas of Sector 58-59, Sikri, Softa, Prithla, Baghola, Alhapur and Palwal.

Alternatives of the MRT system will be studied for the proposed corridor. The alignment will be decided after discussions with NHAI and other stakeholders. The integration will be planned with Ballabhgarh Railway Station, Ballabhgarh bus stand, Raja Nahar Singh Metro Station and Palwal bus stand. The techno-feasibility study of this route will be completed in the next few days by RITES Limited. Besides this, a comprehensive mobility plan is also being prepared for Palwal.

This will be an elevated metro route and it will cost an estimated Rs 180 crore per kilometre. The entire project’s cost is about Rs 4,320 crore. After the completion of the technical feasibility study, the project will be sent to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) for approval. In this regard, the chief minister has given directions to call a meeting of the board soon.

Notably, the chief minister had announced this metro project on Sunday during the Gauravshali Bharat Rally of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency at village Gadhpuri in Palwal district. Immediately after the announcement, the concerned departments started the work of implementing the same. This project will ensure better connectivity between Ballabhgarh and Palwal and accelerate the development of the area.