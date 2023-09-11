‘Work for huge win in LS polls for DMK to have a big role in govt’

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged party workers to strive together for a stupendous victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls so that the party would have a key role in next government at Centre.



Stalin said the opposition INDIA alliance should win the Parliamentary elections next year to ensure the nation’s welfare. “India itself can be protected only if the INDIA alliance wins,” he told party workers in his virtual address on the occasion of a wedding in the family of the party’s Neyveli MLA Saba Rajendran.

For the well-being of the nation, all 39 Lok Sabha segments in Tamil Nadu and the one constituency in neighbouring Puducherry should be won by the DMK and its allies, the party chief said.

Only a huge victory in all 40 seats would enable the DMK to play a significant role in the new dispensation at the Centre following the parliamentary polls, he added.

The DMK president urged party workers to take a vow to work unitedly for a big win in the Lok Sabha polls and raised the party’s slogan “Naarpathum Namathe, Nadum Namathe (All 40 seats are ours and the country too).”