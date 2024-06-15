Work for holistic, inclusive development of residents: Arunachal Guv to MLAs

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Saturday called upon the newly elected MLAs to faithfully and tirelessly work for the holistic and inclusive development of every resident of the state.

Addressing the legislators in the assembly, Parnaik said that efforts must be made to ensure that nobody is left behind.

"It is your duty to ensure the well-being of our citizens and create opportunities for all, irrespective of their socio-economic background," he said.

The mandate given by the people reflects a clear desire for continued development, policy stability, and good governance, as 'Team Arunachal', working under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has been able to significantly transform the developmental journey of the state, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh has made significant progress in all sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, women empowerment, sports, agriculture, and digital governance in the past few years, the governor said.

"Clean and dynamic governance will be the harbinger of equitable social welfare, health and education. I am sure that a vision document for the state enumerating broader goals and the principles to achieve them will prove an invaluable guide for the continued progress of our beloved state," he said.

He said the state government and all stakeholders must identify and implement the next stage of reforms in administration and governance towards improving the quality of life of every person.

"In the first meeting of the cabinet, the government has identified 24 citizen-centric decisions that will take shape in the next 100 days," he added.

Pointing out that public service requires sacrifice, dedication and commitment, the governor exuded confidence that the new MLAs would faithfully and tirelessly undertake the immense responsibility.

"Let us strive towards building a prosperous and vibrant Arunachal Pradesh, where every citizen can achieve their full potential," he said.