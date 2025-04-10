Work diligently to wipe out drugs: Pb CM to newly promoted PPS officers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called upon the newly promoted officers of Punjab Police Service (PPS) to work diligently and with full honesty for wiping out the curse of drugs from the state.

Welcoming the 17 newly promoted Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) from technical cadre, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is fighting the war against drugs and police are playing an important role in it.

Mann said that it is the need of the hour to save “our coming generations from the scourge of drugs”.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is equipping the Punjab Police with the best infrastructural facilities and modernising it on scientific lines to enable it to tackle the law and order situation effectively.

He said that being a border state a number of forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of the state and to overcome major challenges faced by the state it is imperative that the Police force is updated as per advanced requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology.

Mann expressed hope that the newly promoted officers of Punjab Police will uphold the glorious legacy of serving the people with the utmost professional commitment.

The Chief Minister also exhorted them to put in their best efforts in work while asking them to understand the problems being faced by people at the grassroots level and work devotedly to resolve them.

He expressed hope that the newly promoted officers would use their post to help the needy and underprivileged sections of society.