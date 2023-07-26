‘Words and govt’s actions contrary to each other’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday told Home Minister Amit Shah that there is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in his letter and also lamented over Prime Minister Narendra Modi “equating” the opposition to terrorist groups.

Responding to Shah’s letter, Kharge also urged Modi to come to the house and give a statement on Manipur.

Kharge said he is writing to Shah on the same day the prime minister equated the opposition parties with British rulers and terrorist groups and how he expected a positive response from them.

“In a single day, the respected Prime Minister links the opposition parties of the country with British rulers and terrorist groups and on the same day the Home Minister writes an emotional letter and expects a positive response from the opposition. The lack of coordination between the ruling party and the opposition was visible for years, now this gulf has started appearing even within the ruling party.

“It is not only absurd but also unfortunate for the Prime Minister to call opposition parties directionless on this,” Kharge said in his letter to Shah.

Going by the serious situation prevailing in Manipur since the last 84 days and the kind of incidents unfolding one after another, the Congress president said it is expected from all political parties that we should work towards restoration of peace and give a message to the people at least from this highest house of the country.

This is what we are collectively demanding, he said. “There is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in your letter. The government’s attitude as shown in your letter is contrary to the spirit of the House, and has been insensitive and arbitrary.” Kharge said.