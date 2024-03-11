Won't leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Monday ruled out the possibility of contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Jabalpur and said he will not leave Chhindwara, his political stronghold in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by his son Nakul Nath.

Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times. He is currently an MLA from Chhindwara assembly seat.

Asked if he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Jabalpur, a prominent parliamentary segment in Mahakoshal region of MP, Kamal Nath said, "There is no plan. I will not leave Chhindwara in any case."

He was talking to reporters in Chhindwara.