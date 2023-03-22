Won’t contest Assembly polls till Article 370 is restored: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday vowed not to contest assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir till Article 370 is restored, saying it be might a “foolish” decision, but the issue is an “emotional” one for her.

The former J&K chief minister also said that assembly elections are not happening in the Union Territory as the Centre is “scared” that if there is an elected government, then it will not be able to pursue its “hidden agenda.”

The Centre in 2019 had abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and divided it into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh. “I am never going to participate in assembly elections as long as Article 370 is not restored. Whenever I took oath as a member of the assembly, it was under two Constitutions — the J&K Constitution and the Constitution of India, with two flags at the same time. Maybe it is foolish on my part, but, it is a more of an emotional issue for me,” she said.

Mehbooba was referring to the separate Constitution and the flag that Jammu and Kashmir had under its special status.

On if she would contest parliamentary elections, the PDP president said she was not sure.” Parliament (elections), I do not know,” Mehbooba added.