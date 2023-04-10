‘Won’t back down from truth no matter how many desert him’

New Delhi: Posting a picture on Siblings Day of Rahul Gandhi and her walking down a snowbound road, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is proud of her brother who faces injustice with dignity and won’t back down from the truth no matter how many desert him. Siblings Day is celebrated in various parts of the world on April 10. Marking the day with a post on Instagram, the Congress leader said she is proud of Rahul Gandhi and always would be.

“So there’s a Sibling’s Day too! Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him,” she said in her post. Accompanying the post was a photograph of the brother and sister in Srinagar at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier this year.

The closeness between the Gandhi siblings is evident with both frequently seen hugging each other, cracking jokes or sharing a moment. Earlier this year at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the brother and sister got into a snowball fight at a campsite in Srinagar. Videos of the fun shared by Congress went viral immediately.