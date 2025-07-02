Won't accept 3-language policy even in future: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra government decided to withdraw orders on implementation of the three-language policy, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said they will not accept such a policy even in future. Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis subsequently announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy. Speaking to reporters here, Raut claimed, "Fadnavis is fond of setting up committees and SITs but does nothing." "Jadhav is respected as an economist, but this committee has no relevance now. We will not accept the three-language policy even in the future," the Rajya Sabha member asserted. On the 'Marathi Vijay Diwas' celebration to be jointly organised by the Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai on July 5 following the withdrawal of the GRs, Raut said leaders from both the sides were holding discussions. "We have invited key leaders and the public. The success of cancellation of the GR belongs to the Marathi people. We are just the organisers. Even MNS chief Raj Thackeray and our leader Uddhav Thackeray have been consulted," he said. "There's little time left. We cannot personally invite everyone," he added. Raut further targeted the Fadnavis-led dispensation, alleging it split the Shiv Sena and the NCP using money, threats, the ED, CBI and the Election Commission. He also hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government over the Pahalgam terror attack and for "failing" to establish Pakistan's hand in terror activities in India. More than 1,000 farmers from Maharashtra died by suicide in the last three months, Raut claimed, and asked if the prime minister knows about it. Raut also said the government was not properly sharing updates on the Ahmedabad plane crash. Asked about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's upcoming meeting in Delhi and what would it do for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut claimed, "RSS and BJP are like brothers. If the RSS wants, it can teach the BJP a lesson. The BJP's strength today is because of the RSS workers' efforts."