Women’s safety: UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on Saturday, a comprehensive initiative dedicated to promoting women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance.



The launch took place at the Chief Minister’s official residence, where CM Yogi flagged off a Women Empowerment Rally that traversed various locations in the capital city before concluding at the 1090 Intersection.

He highlighted the program’s inception in 2020, initially focused on addressing crimes against women and ensuring their safety, respect, and self-reliance.

This initiative, centred around three core issues, eventually evolved into the acclaimed Mission Shakti, which has played a significant role in reducing crimes against women and bringing offenders to justice.

The remarkable success of Mission Shakti led to the Government of India adopting the campaign for women’s safety under the same name, emphasising the power of initiatives aimed at raising awareness across the nation.

The fourth phase of Mission Shakti embodies the aim of replicating this success and expanding its impact on a broader scale.

He expressed concern that despite the government’s implementation of various programs, many of the target audience members remain unaware of these schemes and their benefits.