Women’s safety govt’s foremost priority: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reiterated that the safety and respect of women is the government’s foremost priority, warning that negligence in this regard will invite strict action.

Directing officials to make the Anti-Romeo Squad more active in all districts, Adityanath said that their continuous presence must be ensured at markets, educational institutions, sensitive spots and public places.

Taking serious note of the recent unpleasant incidents in some districts, Adityanath sought detailed reports from the police chiefs of the districts on the action taken so far.

He also announced that a new phase of Mission Shakti will be launched from the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri.