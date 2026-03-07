Women’s representation in legislatures: Numbers rise, parity remains distant

New Delhi: Despite decades of progress, women remain underrepresented in India’s Parliament and state legislatures, highlighting a significant gap between aspiration and reality.



As the Budget Session begins on March 9, the spotlight returns to women’s participation in the nation’s law-making bodies.

Currently, women make up about 14 per cent of the Lok Sabha members—a notable increase but still far below the global average of 27 per cent, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Since nearly half of India’s population is female, this underrepresentation questions the true inclusiveness of our democracy.

The disparity isn’t uniform across parties. The Trinamool Congress stands out with over 35 per cent women representatives, the highest among parties in both Houses. In contrast, major parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress each have only about 15 per cent women members.

Historically, the number of women in Parliament has been modest. Until the late 1990s, women occupied just 4 to 8 per cent of Lok Sabha seats. While numbers gradually grew—thanks to shifting political ideals and stronger women’s movements—they remain a small minority.

At the state level, the picture is similar. Women occupy roughly 10 per cent of legislative seats nationwide, with some states like Chhattisgarh pushing higher to around 20 per cent. Party-wise, women’s representation hovers around 10 per cent, though parties like Trinamool Congress and Telugu Desam Party have slightly higher figures.

Women’s leadership roles are equally limited. Since 1952, only two women have served as Lok Sabha Speaker, and none have held the position of Deputy Speaker. Globally, women are poised to constitute about 16 per cent of legislative presiding officers by 2026—a modest increase, but one that still leaves much room for growth.

Despite the low numbers, women lawmakers are remarkably active.

In the 18th Lok Sabha, their participation matched their male colleagues—attending 85 per cent of sittings, raising questions, and engaging in debates. Their active engagement underscores the vital role women play in shaping policies.

As the upcoming Budget Session unfolds, discussions on government expenditure will once again bring lawmakers together. While economic issues dominate, the persistent underrepresentation of women remains a critical issue for India’s democracy.

True democracy thrives when the parliament truly reflects the society it serves. Though progress has been slow, the journey toward a more inclusive, representative democracy continues, one step at a time.