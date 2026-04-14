Women’s quota in 2029 will make democracy stronger: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that Indian democracy will become stronger and vibrant if elections to Lok Sabha and various Assemblies in 2029 are held with women quota fully in place.



In a letter to the women of the country, Modi also said that when women become active participants in policy and decision making, the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ is strengthened.

“Thus it is imperative that we do whatever is possible to add more vigour to our development trajectory and for that, the active participation of women is absolutely non-negotiable,” he said.

The Prime Minister said it is this principle that led to the passage of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in 2023 and it is the same principle that has made this constitutional amendment the need of the hour.

He said with women excelling in many fields, it is only fitting that there is an increase in the participation of women in legislative bodies.

Modi said the amendments to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ should be passed in the three-day special sittings of Parliament, beginning April 16, and any further delay will be unfortunate and a gross injustice to the women of India.

“Our democracy will become stronger and more vibrant if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and various Assembly elections that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” he said in the letter posted on his personal handle of X.

Modi said he was sure that the country’s women are awaiting the passage of the Constitution amendments Bill in Parliament in the next few days.

“It is important that we all come together and ensure that women’s representation in legislative bodies is introduced in letter and spirit at the very earliest,” he said. The PM said the daughters of India cannot be asked to wait endlessly for what is rightfully theirs.

“When the voice of women becomes stronger in our legislatures, the voice of democracy itself becomes stronger,” he said.

“I seek your blessings and the blessings of crores of women across the length and breadth of India for the upcoming Parliament sitting and for the passage of the constitutional amendment. I urge you all to write to your local MPs and encourage them as they participate in this historic Parliament sitting,” Modi said.