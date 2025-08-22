Women's participation in progress necessary to achieve `Viksit Maharashtra 2047' goal: CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said women's participation in social and economic progress was essential for achieving the goal of `Viksit Maharashtra 2047'.

His government was committed to bring in policy changes for holistic development of women, he said, speaking at the inauguration of the two-day 'Shakti Samvad' conference organised by the National Commission for Women and Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

"Through Shakti Samvad, deliberations on women's safety and empowerment are taking place. The government will give positive consideration to these discussions and take strategic policy decisions. For a developed economy, gender equality is crucial," the chief minister said.

Referring to constitutional provisions, he said Dr B R Ambedkar ensured equal rights and opportunities by abolishing caste and gender discrimination. "Education and employment for women are not just rights anymore, but a necessity for economic transformation," he added.

The CM said the state was successfully implementing women-centric schemes, from Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao to Lakhpati Didi under which one crore women will be made financially independent. As many as 2.5 crore women were already receiving Rs 1,500 a month under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was also creating small industries and credit societies, Fadnavis stated.

Social attitudes should change and discrimination against women should stop within families, the chief minister said.

"Rising crimes against women are being reported, because more women are now speaking out. Society must give them mental support. In the digital age, while AI is enhancing efficiency, threats like deepfake crimes are also emerging," he warned.

NCW chairperson Rahatkar said `POSH' committees (under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act) should be strengthened in workplaces in Maharashtra.

She also announced training initiatives along with expansion of pre-marital counselling centres under the 'Tere Mere Sapne' scheme.

Women and Child Development minister Aditi Tatkare said the state commission works to uplift women's social status, protect their rights and provide them justice.

She highlighted state schemes such as Mission E-Suraksha, Sakhi One-Stop Centres and Bharosa Cells, as well as innovative national initiatives including Digital Shakti, Mission Utkarsh for anaemia prevention, and West Bengal's 'Aparajita Bill'.

State women's commission chief Rupali Chakankar said the panel was working to eradicate human trafficking and has rescued many women trafficked from abroad. "Ensuring women's safety is our responsibility, and strict action will be taken against criminals," she asserted.