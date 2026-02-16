Women’s entry into Sabarimala temple rekindled ahead of Apex Court hearing

Thiruvananthapuram: After a brief hiatus, the women’s entry issue at the Sabarimala temple resurfaced on Sunday, sparking a political debate in Kerala, with the Opposition urging the LDF government to clarify its stand on the entry of young women into the shrine.



The issue sparked a fresh war of words between leaders of the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress in the poll-bound state, as the Supreme Court is reportedly scheduled to consider on Monday the review and writ petitions related to its 2018 verdict permitting the entry of women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

While the Congress urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to announce the government’s stand before the apex court, the CPI(M) said it could not disclose what the government would submit in court.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that Vijayan clarify whether the Kerala government would stand by the affidavit it had earlier filed in the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala women’s entry case or withdraw it.

With the apex court scheduled to consider the review and writ petitions on Monday, Satheesan questioned whether the government still supports women’s entry. He accused the Left government of adopting an “ambiguous approach” on the issue.

“If the government continues to support women’s entry, it should firmly stand by its affidavit. If it does not, the affidavit must be withdrawn. There has to be a clear position,” he said.

The actual stand of the state government would become clear through the position it adopts before the apex court, the LoP said.

If the authorities seek more time from the court, it would indicate that the government still does not have a clear stand, he added.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also said the state government should revise its affidavit in the Sabarimala matter and that there was no need for any reconsideration within the party. He claimed that the entire state of Kerala was demanding such a step and questioned how the government could backtrack.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the government would state its stand before the court, and there was no cause for concern. He said the dignity of democracy and the interests of devotees should be upheld, but added that he could not disclose what the government would submit before the court.

“The party will state its position when required. Tomorrow, it is the government that has to speak, and it will do so,” he told reporters in Palakkad.