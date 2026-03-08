Women’s Day: NCC cadets distribute books at Kolkata slum

Kolkata: Following the motto of International Women’s Day, ‘Give to Gain’, cadets from the 2 Bengal Naval Unit NCC, under the NCC West Bengal and Sikkim Directorate, observed the occasion on Sunday by visiting the NGO Humanity for You & Me (HUM) and distributing books to underprivileged girl children.

The event took place in the Tiljala slum area of Kolkata to recognise, encourage, and empower women and young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through interactions with the local community, the cadets inspired young girls and women to recognise that education is the most powerful tool for empowerment.

Commander Mrinmoy Ghosh, the Commanding Officer of the 2 Bengal Naval Unit NCC at Rabindra Sarobar, Kolkata, praised the women present, ages ranging from 5 to 60. He highlighted the crucial role women play in family development, instilling good values, and contributing to society’s progress. He stressed that empowering women is essential for the overall development of society.

Alongside CTO Aritrica Dubey, the naval cadets engaged with the women at the event. She lauded their unwavering love, dedication, and sacrifices for their families, emphasising the importance of prioritising children’s education—especially that of girls—and giving them the chance to attend school and chase their dreams.

During the outreach, cadets distributed various educational materials such as alphabet books, rhyme books, mathematics guides, and general knowledge resources. The goal was to promote early learning and foster a love of education from a young age.