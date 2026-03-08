Women’s Day celebrated with enthusiasm at RCF Kapurthala

Kapurthala: A special programme, marking International Women’s Day, was organised at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, in accordance with the instructions of the Railway Board. The objective of the programme was to highlight the achievements of women and promote gender equality in society.

During the programme, the remarkable achievements of women in various fields were highlighted, and the message was conveyed that the full and active participation of women in nation-building is extremely important.

On the occasion, Lalita Ramalingam, Principal Chief Medical Officer, and Renu Pushkar Chhibber, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, participated as special speakers and shared their inspiring thoughts. They emphasised the importance of women’s health, safety, self-reliance and equal opportunities at the workplace.

A special health & well-being camp was also organised, keeping in view the health and welfare of women employees. A large number of women employees participated in the camp and availed themselves of health check-ups and medical consultations.

As part of the programme, a discussion session was also organised in which women employees enthusiastically participated and expressed their views on important issues such as women’s empowerment, equal opportunities and the role of women in society.