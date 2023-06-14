Women wrestlers must get justice, not deception: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of standing with those who commit atrocities on the "daughters of the country" and asserted that the women wrestlers, who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, must get justice and not deception.

The Opposition party's assertion came as Khap members and farmers blocked the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway in Jhajjar district for about two hours as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and over other issues.

Asked about the protest, Congress' AICC secretary Vineet Punia alleged that the Narendra Modi government repeatedly stands with those who commit atrocities on daughters.

"This is not happening for the first time when the daughters of the country are demanding justice, the Modi government, its ministers, and the entire government machinery are seen standing in support of those who persecute the daughters to suppress their legitimate demands," he said.

The medal-winning daughters, who are the pride of the country, have been protesting for two months and now again the government has raised some hope that justice will be given, prompting them to put their stir on hold, Punia said.

"Today the whole country is hurt by this and the Congress party is definitely standing with our daughters. We want that daughters should get justice, there should be no deception, no fraud with them and the harshest action should be taken against those who oppress them," he said at a press conference here.

The action taken should not be seen from any political, regional, caste or religious point of view, the Congress leader said.

They are the daughters of the country and they must get justice, he asserted.

The government had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge sheet will be filed against the WFI chief by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station. Some of the complainants have also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against

him.